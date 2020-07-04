US Records 57,683 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 2,793,435

In the highest single-day spike, the US recorded over 57,683 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. As many as 728 fatalities from the disease were registered. With the third consecutive day spike in the infections, the total cases in the US have now soared to 2,890,588, with a death toll of 132,101, according to the official world tally. The surge comes amid the 4th of July holiday weekend and the authorities fear it might worsen the situation as the coronavirus spread flares across South and Southwest.

As per US media reports, several beaches in Miami and Los Angeles have been closed, tubing in the popular Texas river banned and the city-sponsored celebrations have been decided to be live-streamed to avoid the crowded assembly. Earlier, on July 3, a huge crowd gathered at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, without the masks or the adherence to the social distancing. Mayor Brenda Bethune was quoted as saying that the officials were instructing the crowd to follow the health safety protocols amid the surge in the infections across the state.

While @MiamiBeachNews 4th of July festivities have been canceled, they're offering virtual activities for you to enjoy. Yes, that includes a virtual #firework display! Tune in tomorrow at 9 p.m. on the citys FB page! https://t.co/VRKN5ADpgz From #MiamiBeach, With Love pic.twitter.com/j5D8JGTpgS — Experience Miami Beach (@EMiamiBeach) July 3, 2020

Restrict capacity, forbid crowds to congregate

Additionally, California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida detected record new cases this week. Nearly 9,500 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida. Texas recorded over 7,555 new cases after about 8,000 new cases daily registered. Several states including New York had to roll back the reopening plans to combat the spread, as per reports. Further, in view of rising cases, Chicago muted Fourth of July celebration, with no fireworks, as the city continues to urge social distancing and use of protective face covering that many were seen without in the past weeks. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was reported to have warned bars and restaurants to restrict capacity and not allow the crowds to congregate. On June 29, the US governors and mayors said in a press conference that they were making protective face coverings mandatory as the economy reopened.

REMINDER: CA, you are now REQUIRED to wear a mask in public spaces.



We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work.



Do your part. Wear your mask. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 19, 2020

