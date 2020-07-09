US Records 58,601 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 820 New Fatalities

United States has confirmed at least 58,601 fresh coronavirus cases and 820 COVID related fatalities on July 8, according to John Hopkins tally. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the US stands at 3,054,699 and its death tally soars to 132,300. On July 7, the country reported at least 60,021 new coronavirus cases and 1,195 new fatalities and is considered to be the highest number of infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Huge surge in cases

According to the reports, there was a huge surge in the coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and President Donald Trump has been criticized for the handling of the crisis. Amid the huge surge in cases, it led many governors of the state to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns. The health authorities reportedly warned that there has been an increase in average daily new cases in the country along with a spike in hospitalizations.

4.8 million new jobs

The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the economy and resulted in loss of jobs. This comes after businesses slashed the jobs as the employers were forced to close down due to the coronavirus outbreak that sent the US economy into a deep recession worse since the Great Depression. In the month of June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics claimed that the US has added as many as 4.8 million new job opportunities bringing the unemployment rate down to 11.1 per cent from 13.3 per cent in May. As per reports, the number of unemployed persons fell by 3.2 million to 17.8 million.

While coronavirus infections are now nearing to three million in the United States, America’s President Donald Trump has assured that the country is neither closing nor planning to halt businesses again. Amid the sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, many states have rolled back on their plans of reopening and instead, have reimposed certain restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Image: AP