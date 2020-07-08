US Records 60,021 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single Day Count

The United States has reported at least 60,021 new coronavirus cases and 1,195 new fatalities on July 7, Tuesday, according to John Hopkins coronavirus tally. It is considered to be the highest number of infections in the country recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the John Hopkins tally, the total number of coronavirus cases in US has reached 2,996,098 and the total death toll climbed to 131,480.

As of July 6: In the last 7 days, 9 states have reported more than 10,000 new #COVID19 cases. Wear cloth face coverings, keep 6ft+ between yourself and others, and wash your hands often. Interested in data from your state? See the COVID Data Tracker: https://t.co/4Ku7nKLZCq pic.twitter.com/HMPsgMSgrl — CDC (@CDCgov) July 7, 2020

Trump criticized

According to the reports, there was a huge surge in the coronavirus cases over the last few weeks and President Donald Trump was criticized for the handling of the crisis. Amid the huge surge in cases, it led many governors of the state to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns. The health authorities reportedly warned that there has been an increase in average daily new cases in the country along with a spike in hospitalizations.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, several states in the southern part of the country have recorded a huge surge in the coronavirus infections. United States is one of the worst-hit nations with President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticised for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy and put many people out of jobs.

US won't close: Trump

While coronavirus infections are now nearing to three million in the United States, America’s President Donald Trump has assured that the country is neither closing nor planning to halt businesses again. Amid the sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country, many states have rolled back on their plans of reopening and instead, have reimposed certain restrictions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

However, while speaking at an event in reopening schools on July 7, Donald Trump reportedly said “we're not closing, we’ll never close” despite the hardships in the way for some places to reopen. He also noted that it would be ‘largely up to the governors’. But again, added that ‘they’re in very strong consultation’ with the Trump administration. Earlier in the same event, Donald Trump had reportedly informed that he was going to corner the governors for the reopening of the educational institutes.

Image: AP