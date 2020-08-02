US Records 61,262 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,051 Deaths In 24 Hours

The United States recorded 61,262 fresh coronavirus cases in the 24 hours on August 1, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In addition to the new COVID-19 cases, the Baltimore-based University also reported 1,051 deaths. As per reports, this is the fifth consecutive day in a row that the country has reported more than 60,000 infections.

US now has more than 4.6 million cases and 154,319 fatalities, making it the worst-affected country in the world. While over 2.3 million have recovered from the deadly disease. The US tally is almost double that of the second most affected nation, Brazil, in both infections and deaths.

Florida braces for Tropical Storm Isaias

The new COVID-19 cases were reported while Florida braced for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is said to strengthen back into a hurricane as it approaches the southeastern part of the US state. On August 1, Florida registered another 179 deaths, setting a new record and pushing its virus death toll to 6,843. Globally, over 17.6 million cases of the deadly virus have been reported. Nearly 680,000 people have died from the virus since December 2019.

Recently, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci posed doubts over the safety of COVID-19 vaccines being produced in Russia and China, stating that they might not be testing the vaccines properly. Over six months have been passed since the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, triggering a race to develop a vaccine for the deadly disease which has caused havoc worldwide.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches, and pains. For some other people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illnesses and death. The majority of people who are diagnosed with the virus usually recover.

