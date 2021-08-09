US Records Highest COVID-19 Cases Tally Since February; Delta Variant Causing Worries

Owing to a sudden surge driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the United States average of daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday rose the highest since February. The surge has resulted in a lack of space in hospitals in the South where a large number of beds are already taken by COVID victims. The increased patients tally has also resulted in a lack of care for the admitted patients. The US had crossed the 100,000 daily infections tally on Saturday; a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge.

Delta variant causing worries in the US

According to data from John Hopkins University, the US is now averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases every day. As the caseload keeps rising, doctors and health officials are bracing for a repeat of the tragic events from 2020, when the cases went to uncontrollable levels. The country’s health system is now under pressure as infected persons take days to weeks in hospitals, causing a shortage of beds in most places.

States across the country, are struggling to curb the spread of the Delta variant. The situation is particularly dangerous in the Southern states as the most contagious strain of the coronavirus is recording a large part of the cases. Owing to the spread, the state of Louisiana set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalisations last week. Meanwhile, Florida's hospitalisations jumped 13 per cent above their previous peak which came on July 23, 2020, according to a survey by the Florida Hospital Association.

The hospitals are now facing a shortage in Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, which uses external machinery that can function as the heart and lungs. The treatment used by severely affected patients is now becoming scarce in many states. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention last week said that the majority of patients infected by the virus are not fully vaccinated. Emphasising the importance of getting vaccinated, the centre also pointed out that most deaths of the virus infection have also been recorded as non-vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination key against Delta variant

According to a CDC study, vaccination is also providing better protection than natural immunity for adults previously infected with COVID-19, from getting re-infection. The study also suggested that people who didn't get vaccinated in 2020 were more than twice as likely to be re-infected in May or June 2021. Moreover, reports suggest that almost half the country is not fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination but are still vulnerable to getting infected. The Delta variant is believed by scientists to be as contagious as chickenpox, as one infected person carries the potential to infect eight or nine more. The fast-spreading strain is also affecting younger people, as compared to older strains.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: PIXABAY/ AP