US records over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, toll reaches 63,861

The United States of America recorded more than 2,000 COVID-19 related fatalities in 24 hours, for the third consecutive day, on April 30, international media reported citing John Hopkins University. The US is the worst coronavirus hit the nation in the entire world with over 1,095,210 cases reported till now. Currently, the US has 875,612 active cases. As of now, the pandemic has reported 63,861 deaths. Also, only, 155,737 have recovered till now.

Worst affected states

US military jets recently paid tributes to health care workers over the states of New York and New Jersey where COVID-19 has surged to infect 3,10,839 and 1,18,652 respectively. The death toll has also risen in both the states to 23,780 and 7,228 respectively. Massachusetts, meanwhile, has also reported 62,205 positive cases and 3,562 deaths. Illinois has reported 52,918 cases while in California 50,410 tested positive.

Meanwhile, the protests for ‘Free America’ has widened with protestors taking up rifles and other ammunition. Dozens of demonstrators entered the Capitol building in Michigan, the 7th most-affected state. The state has 41,379 cases and 3,789 deaths. This comes as the Baltimore based John Hopkins University released a map of drive-thru COVID-19 testing centres.

Meanwhile, Trump has signed a proclamation declaring May to be Older Americans month and announced measures to protect seniors from the coronavirus, including a panel to examine the problem of COVID-19 infections and deaths in U.S. nursing homes. The panel will reportedly begin meeting in May and provide guidance for the future course of action.

Image: AP