US Records More Than 70,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Day In A Row

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States reported 70,674 new cases of positive infection on Friday, July 17. The country has now recorded more than 70,000 cases for two days in a row as the crisis continues to worsen.

On July 16, the US recorded a whopping 77,499 new virus cases which set a world record for the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases.

The crisis continues to worsen

In addition to the rising number of cases, the United States also reported 912 deaths which marked the fourth day in a row for over 900 deaths. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States and reported a total of 3,672,947 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has the highest number of cases in the world for a single country, beating out Brazil with just a little over 2 million cases.

As per reports, since easing restrictions and re-opening of states, as many as 41 out of 50 states have recorded a rise in the number of daily COVID-19 cases.

The rise has forced some states to reconsider implementing lockdown restrictions once again. Major retail brands like Walmart and Target, that have re-opened their stores, have made it mandatory for customers and staff to wear masks inside the store, even if the state authorities do not require masks.

COVID-19 has infected over 14.3 million people worldwide in a span of months, with the global death toll at 601,906. While the US has the highest number of cases worldwide, it is followed by Brazil which has recorded 2,046,328 COVID-19 cases and over 77,000 deaths.

