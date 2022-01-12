US: Red Cross Declares Nationwide Blood Shortage Due To COVID; Sounds Crisis In Hospitals

In the United States, the Red Cross organisation has announced its first nationwide blood shortage crisis, compelling doctors to decide which patients would obtain blood transfusions and which will not. According to the Red Cross, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the drop in blood donating participation, the suspension of blood campaigns, as well as staffing issues, which further led to the biggest blood shortage in more than a decade, CBS News reported.

As the COVID-19 continues to spread, the Red Cross has recorded a 10% dip in the total number of blood donations since March 2020, as well as a 62% decrease in blood donation campaigns at schools and universities. Further, factors like hospital staff shortages and blood drive cancelations have exacerbated the shortage. Due to this situation, US hospitals in the nation are deferring major surgeries for patients who are in need of organ transplants and cancer treatment, Sputnik reported.

Furthermore, the Red Cross, which supplies around 40% of the country's blood, has reduced blood product transfers to hospitals in recent weeks due to a shortage of vital blood types. According to NPR, up to a quarter of hospital blood demands are not supplied at times.

Red Cross's medical director urge people to donate blood

Baia Lasky, the medical director for the Red Cross, revealed that the combination of cold weather, as well as the rise in COVID-19 cases, is aggravating an already terrible situation. Urging people to donate blood, she said in a statement, “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care,” Sputnik reported.

According to Sputnik, if someone has received the COVID-19 vaccination and wants to donate blood, then there is usually no waiting period. However, the waiting time to give blood is two weeks for individuals who obtained a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccination or do not have the information of what kind of vaccine they have received.

In addition to this, to enhance blood donation in the US, the Red Cross has teamed with the Super Bowl to raise awareness about the critical need for blood donations. They are further encouraging people to make a blood donation appointment. Those who will give blood in January will be placed into a drawing to win two tickets to the forthcoming Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, as well as round-trip airfare from anywhere in the United States, hotel accommodations for two individuals, a home theater entertainment system, as well as a $500 gift card.

(Image: Pixabay/ Shutterstock)