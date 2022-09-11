US Refuses To Release ‘secret’ 9/11 Records Without Lawsuit Immunity

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday refused to release the 'secret' trove of damning documents that would uncover the warnings about dangerous air and health hazards facing New Yorkers after the 9/11 terrorist attack. Ahead of the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11, calls for the public release of the data strengthened as at least two New York Congress members demanded that the New York mayor releases all records that have been kept concealed from the public eye since Sept. 11, 2001. An estimated 400,000 people were exposed to toxic contaminants months after the harrowing attacks that crashed the twin towers into debris.

21 years since 9/11, NYC 'still not come forward with information'

The undisclosed post-9/11 memos will disclose the toxic air at the World Trade Center site, where the terror attack occurred. But the New York Mayor Eric Adams on Sep 10 said that the administration is willing to release the documents only if the city can protect them from lawsuits. The need for legal protection may arise once the documents are public, he argued. In this regard, earlier, attorneys from New York met with Congressman Jerrold Nadler and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. In the meeting, they discussed releasing the 9/11-related documents that have been hidden since the devastating attack.

“It has been 21 years since 9/11, and the city has still not come forward with information about what it knew in the aftermath of the attacks. There are thousands of 9/11 responders and survivors who have the right to this information,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney said in a statement published last week.

Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler intensified the calls for the ex-cop the 9/11 responder to release the files that show the health risks of dust and smoke at Ground Zero during 9/11 as known by then-Mayor Rudy Giulian. New York City faced up to 10,000 liability claims “including toxic tort cases that might arise in the next few decades," a memo released in early October 2001 to then-Deputy Mayor Robert Harding revealed, according to The New York Times newspaper.

The document that has not been released to date and has been kept confidential “is subject to privilege." There are now three demands made to declassify the records, first to allow the city to keep $300m remaining in a federally funded litigation account; fund a new lawsuit protection plan; and pass a federal law shielding the city from any further responsibility, the Daily News reporters learnt.

“It has been almost 21 years since these attacks, and people deserve the truth about what the city knew in the aftermath,” Maloney told the Daily News. “I hope that Mayor [Eric] Adams, a 9/11 responder himself, will overrule his lawyers and let this critical information come to light for all that have been affected since that tragic day.”

