US Registers First Human H5 Bird Flu Case In Colorado; CDC Downplays Transmission Risks

The United States reported the first case of H5 bird flu in humans on Thursday. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a man who is in his 40s, hailing from Colorado, was tested positive for the H5 bird flu disease, marking the first known confirmed case of the flu in the country. As per the statement released by the Colorado Department of Public Health, the infected person is largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue. The department said that the person was isolated and has been receiving the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu).

"We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low," said Dr Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans," he added. Citing CDC, the department said it is believed that the risk of spreading the virus is low. It spread among wild birds and poultry, as per the health department.

Health department downplays risks

The health department affirmed that the person turned positive due to direct exposure to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County. The person, who is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County, was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health.

Taking swift action, it said that the affected flock has been euthanized and disposed of under the guidance of the USDA and CDA. "They do not normally infect humans nor spread from person to person. There are currently no known cases of this H5 flu virus spreading among people. There are no other confirmed human cases in Colorado or the United States at this time," said the Colorado Department of Public Health. Though the chances of contracting this disease are low, scientists advised people to avoid contact with poultry that appear ill or are dead. Also, it warned to avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with faeces from wild or domestic birds.

Image: AP