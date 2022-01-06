US Registers Record 1 Million COVID Cases With Omicron's Peak Yet To Hit Country: Report

The United States reported more than one million new cases of COVID-19, with officials warning that the peak of the Omicron outbreak is still to hit the country. According to Johns Hopkins University, a total of 1,080,211 new cases were reported on Monday, January 3, the highest one-day tally of new cases anywhere across the globe, BBC reported. The report also stated that the majority of the cases in the US is fueled by the Omicron variant. Despite the surge in COVID cases, President Joe Biden, who has been chastised for his response, has asked for schools to remain open.

While death and hospitalisation rates in the United States have been far lower in recent weeks in comparison to previous outbreaks, the number of hospital admissions is rising steadily, the report stated. On Thursday, January 6, President Biden agreed that the increased cases have caused alarm and some confusion, but also emphasised that the majority of hospitalisations and deaths have been reported among the unvaccinated. He also asserted that the United States has sufficient vaccines to adequately immunise every eligible person. "We know that children can be safe while at school. That is why, I believe schools should remain open," the President remarked as per BBC.

Due to the rapid spread of Omicron and the subsequent shortages of staffers, school districts across the country have postponed the return of children to classes after the Christmas break. Concerns have also been raised about the difficulties in securing rapid tests for students and teachers. In Michigan's Detroit city, which is witnessing an all-time high infection rate of 36%, officials declared that schools will remain closed until Thursday, January 6.

Amid surge in cases, Biden shifts blame on state and municipal governments

The rapid surge in cases has prompted more criticism to President Biden, who campaigned on a promise to stem the spread of COVID-19. However, in recent weeks, he has attempted to shift the blame on state and municipal governments, claiming that they must do more to promote vaccination, mask use, and compliance with social distancing measures, as per the British news outlet. Last week, health experts in the country warned that cases will be rising dramatically over the next three to four weeks. Speaking to MSNBC news channel, Dr Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, stated that the US is going to witness a tremendous increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

Image: Unsplash/AP