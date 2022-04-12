US Reiterates India Should Not Accelerate Imports Of Russian Energy

The White House on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden as 'constructive'. However, during a press briefing, the US lectured that India shouldn’t accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy. Speaking to the media post the virtual meeting between two leaders, a senior US administration official noted that the US hasn’t asked India to ‘do anything in particular’ about India’s energy imports.

The virtual meeting between the PM Modi and US President Biden came in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil. The two leaders exchanged views on several regional and global issues. Amid this, the duo also discussed the energy issue and India’s buying of Russian energy.

'We haven’t asked India to do anything in particular': US

During the press briefing post-meeting, a senior administration official said that New Delhi could make its own decisions regarding various issues related to Russia and Ukraine. Replying to a query on the talks on India’s energy purchase from Russia amid sanctions from the West, the senior official said, “Of course, it’s a subject of discussion. We’re aware of what India — you know, we haven’t asked India to do anything in particular; we’re having a very open conversation.”

“We know that not all countries will be able to do what we’ve done. We know that India is not a major consumer of Russian oil. Its current imports are about 1 to 2 per cent of its total energy imports,” the official said. “And, as of now, our energy payments — our energy payments are exempt from current sanctions. And we’ve been very clear that we’ve been able to ban oil and LNG and coal imports from Russia, but other countries have to make their own choices,” the official added.

Furthermore, the official stated that New Delhi should think about diversifying imports amid the Russia Ukraine war. “We don’t think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy. And the U.S. is ready to support India, remain in a conversation with India about its diversification of imports,” the senior official told reporters. The official further said that the two leaders also shared their views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during the meeting.

India- US ties play key role in international relations: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden participated in a virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Monday. In the opening remarks, preceding the 2+2 dialogue, PM Modi thanked President Biden for taking the initiative for their meeting. Recollecting the last meeting with the US President, Indian Prime Minister threw light on how he was told that the ties between the two countries will play a key role in international relations.

Image: AP