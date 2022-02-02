US Rejects Amnesty Report Accusing Israel Of Apartheid As 'baseless' And 'absurd'

A day after an Amnesty International report alleged "Israel's actions towards the Palestinians constitute apartheid", the United States categorically denied the claims and called the report "baseless". According to a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "I reject the view that Israel's actions constitute apartheid. The department's own reports have never used such terminology."

"I think that it is important, as the world's only Jewish state, that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn't a double standard being applied," Price added.

Amnesty International, a non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom, had alleged that Israel enforces apartheid against Palestinians living in Israel and several other parts of the West Bank. Notably, "apartheid" was a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South-West Africa from 1948 until the early 1990s.

"Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has pursued a policy of establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic hegemony and maximising its control over land to benefit Jewish Israelis while restricting the rights of Palestinians and preventing Palestinian refugees from returning to their homes," the Amnesty report state, adding, "Israel extended this policy to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which it has occupied ever since."

Apart from Price, Haaretz quoted the US Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, as calling the Amnesty report "absurd". Nides added, "That is not language that we have used and will not use."

Israel rejects Amnesty report

Meanwhile, Israel also dismissed the report and said it was designed to demonise Israel and pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism. According to a statement released by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, its own Arab citizens enjoy equal rights.

"Israel isn’t perfect, but we are a democracy committed to international law, open to criticism, with a free press and a strong and independent judicial system," AP quoted Lapid as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

"Its extremist language and distortion of historical context were designed to demonise Israel and pour fuel onto the fire of antisemitism,” Lapid added.

