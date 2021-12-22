United States Department of Defence or Pentagon has categorically denied Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu’s claim that American military contractors are sending chemical weapons into eastern Ukraine to incite a “provocation”. In a closed press briefing, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby asserted “those statements by Minister Shoigu are completely false” after the Russian Defence Minister said on Tuesday that US contractors were smuggling “tanks and unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

"Those statements by Minister Shoygu are completely false...they're false," said Pentagon press secretary Kirby while answering a question.

Pentagon press secretary also said that US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin has not yet spoken with Shoigu and has no plans in the near future to do the same. Kirby’s remarks came after Shoigu said that containers with the unidentified components have been delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to commit provocations. Sputnik stated that according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are about 130 employees of the United States military companies training Ukrainian special forces in the Donetsk region.

The Russian news agency quoted Shoigu as saying, “The presence of more than 120 employees of American PMCs was reliably estimated in the settlements of Avdiivka and Pryazovske in (eastern Ukraine's) Donetsk Region.”

“They are setting up firing positions in residential buildings and socially significant facilities, training Ukrainian special ops task forces and radical military groups for active hostilities,” he reportedly added.

Shoigu said that the US is ramping up its military presence near Russia

Separately, the Russian Defence Minister noted that the US is ramping up its military presence near Russia’s borders. Shoigu reportedly said that around 8,000 American military personnel are already deployed in Eastern Europe. He also said that NATO is practising options for using the alliance groups to stand against Russia while referring to Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

"NATO pays special attention to the troop deployment to the eastern flank of the alliance, including from the continental part of the US. The drills include working out various options to use coalition groups against Russia that comprise non-NATO members", Shoigu said. The Russian defence minister further said that “the US and NATO are purposefully increasing the scale and intensity of troop training activities near Russia."

"They increasingly involve strategic aviation, carrying out simulated launches of nuclear missiles on our facilities. The number of their flights near Russia's borders has more than doubled," Shoigu stressed

Image: AP