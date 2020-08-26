US Rejects UN's Panelist Report Saying It Restricted Access To abortions During COVID-19

On August 25, the United States rejected the UN panel’s report that some US states restricted access to abortions for the women and girls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the UN Working Group on Discrimination against Women and Girls issued a statement saying that the US States of Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee appear to be “manipulating the crisis” to curb women’s reproductive rights. US called the allegations “an assumed proper to abortion” and objected UN’s "interference".

US mission in Geneva said, “America is disenchanted by and categorically rejects this clear try to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic to say the existence of such a proper,” in a response statement. Further, it added, “This can be a perversion of the human rights system and the founding rules of the United Nations,” citing UN’s August 11 letter with “spurious allegations”. As the United Nations human rights mandate holders, you are undoubtedly aware that international human rights law does not recognize any “right to abortion,” the response statement from the US read. The United States “rejects attempt to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to assert the existence of such a right,” it added.

The United States agrees with the @UN Secretary General that there is no international right to abortion. Read our full response to spurious allegations of undue restrictions in the context of #COVID19 by a group of @UNHumanRights mandate holders. https://t.co/fV4FBOuBKO — U.S. Mission Geneva (@usmissiongeneva) August 26, 2020

A panel of UN’s working group on discrimination in opposition to ladies and women that constituted 5 members cited “restrictions and retrogressions in access to legal abortion care across the US.” Vice-Chair of the Working Group, Elizabeth Broderick, said in a statement that the US states might continue the regressive trend without the political will to reverse such practices. She stated that the access to abortion services for women in these states, otherwise critically low, was made worse due to the quarantines and other stay-at-home measures.

“For many women in the US, bans on abortion during this pandemic will delay abortion care beyond the legal time limit or render abortion services completely inaccessible,” Broderick said. UN members insisted that the abortion services must remain operational and available amid the times of crisis. It said that governmental restrictions on abortion, contraception, and access to reproductive health information and services were a humans rights violation.

US cites China's human rights violations

The United States, instead, cited the compelled abortions and sterilizations and other human rights violations in China’s western area of Xinjiang and directed the UN panelists to “deal with precise human rights abuses”, according to its response statement. It also accused the UN’s negligence on key issues at “right places” that "deteriorated the UN’s human rights system and framework completely”.

(Image Credit: AP)