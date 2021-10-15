US Rejoins UNHRC 3 Years After Donald Trump Walked Out Of Top UN Body

In a major administrative decision, the US returned to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reversing ex-President Donald Trump's dramatic exit from the organisation in 2018. On Thursday, President Joe Biden-led administration was voted unopposed as a member of the council along with 17 other countries. The announcement was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken through a tweet stating that "the United States will strive to advance a principles-focused agenda at the UNHRC."

The United States was re-elected as a new member of the top human rights body at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meet held on Thursday. As per the UNHRC statement, the member countries have been elected for a three-year council term beginning from January 1. Although members states are chosen through secret ballots, the election was a non-contest with 18 candidate countries standing for 18 seats in the council. The US received 168 out of 193 votes during the election.

With our election back to the @UN Human Rights Council, the United States will strive to advance a principles-focused agenda at the @UN_HRC, based on our deeply rooted belief that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 14, 2021

Notably, Biden had announced his wish to re-join the apex human rights organisation in February 2021. Later, Blinken too echoed Biden's words adding that disengagement with the UNHRC "did nothing to encourage meaningful change instead created a vacuum of US leadership," ANI reported. Besides the US, 17 other countries were elected for the upcoming three-year term in the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday. The "tellers" elected Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, and UAE.

Trump pulled out from "biased" UNHRC in 2018

Nearly two and a half years ago, ex-US President Donald Trump's administration had pulled out from the UNHRC alleging it to be a "cesspool of political bias," BBC reported. Then US ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley spoke on behalf of the administration and announced the US pullout through a presser accusing the council to be a "hypocritical and self-serving organization." Her comments came after UNHRC allegedly failed to address massive abuses in Venezuela and Iran and welcoming the Republic of Congo, The Guardian quoted Haley as saying. UN Secretary-General had then expressed "regret" about the country's withdrawal.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP