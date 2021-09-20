US Relaxes COVID Travel Rules For Fully Vaccinated International Arrivals; 'No Quarantine'

The United States will ease travel restrictions on all foreign passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated against COVID, undergo testing and contact tracing. White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the new policies will be in effect from "early November."

The new US COVID travel rule will require foreigners travelling to the US to produce vaccination proof before boarding and a negative COVID test taken within three days of the start of the journey. "Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine," Zients said.

The new US Covid travel rule will replace travel bans first imposed by Donald Trump last year and tightened by President Joe Biden earlier this year, restricting non-US citizens from the United Kingdom, China, European Union, India, Republic of Ireland, Iran, Brazil and South Africa. The travel ban received criticism from the UK and EU, where COVID cases are lesser than the United States.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” Zients said.

The UK and EU had previously allowed US travellers into their regions without quarantine, in an attempt to boost tourism and business travel. However, the EU, last month, recommended that some restrictions be reimposed amidst the spread of the delta variant in America.

THE CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) has also asked airlines to collect contact details from international travellers to smoothen contact tracing.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear which vaccines have been approved by the US government. The White House COVID coordinator said that the decision in this regard will be taken by the CDC.

COVID-19 in US

According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, the US has 4.21 crore COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stands at 6.74 lakh. Most cases have been reported in California, followed by Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois. While the cases in the US are seeing a downward trend, the daily deaths continue to be over 2,000. The CDC has held the Delta Variant responsible for growing COVID-related deaths.

On Saturday, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also informed that the hospitalisation rate among children is growing in the country.

(With AP inputs)