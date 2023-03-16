US-Russia Drone-jet Faceoff Video Released, Watch How Sukhoi Su-27 Crashed American Reaper

US has released footage of the collision between US Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance's MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle's propeller and Russia's Su-27 aircraft. "Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on, and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," according to a statement from the US Department of Defence.

The Pentagon is claiming that the MQ-9 aircraft was carrying out routine operations in international airspace. The collision occurred over the Black Sea. "This incident follows a pattern of dangerous actions by Russian pilots while interacting with U.S. and allied aircraft over international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation," read the statement from US DoD. The Russian aircraft was able to land, although it was damaged.

Why does US conduct surveillance flights?

The US and its allies conduct regular surveillance flights using drones and manned aircraft over eastern Europe and the Black Sea to gather intelligence on Russian military activities in Ukraine, particularly in Crimea. While flights previously flew over Ukraine, they now avoid its borders due to the ongoing conflict. Publicly available flight tracks during a three-month period showed extensive surveillance activity from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, with a focus on collecting electronic intelligence and sharing it with Ukraine. Some flights are designed to provoke Russian air-defense radar, allowing NATO to identify and locate battery locations and their unique radio frequencies.

Russian fighter jets frequently monitor the surveillance flights conducted by the US and its allies, while NATO also sends its warplanes to monitor Russian bombers near European airspace. These interceptions are typically uneventful. According to research by the think-tank, RAND Corporation, cited in an Economist report, between 2014 and 2018, less than 5% of American reconnaissance flights experienced "assertive" behavior from Russian interceptors. These incidents ranged from minor actions such as dipping wings to reveal weapons to more extreme cases where the Russian jets locked onto the target with weapons radar and used afterburners to create turbulence.

The Russian interceptors reportedly aim to intimidate the operators of the surveillance planes or drones, forcing them to alter their flight path and discouraging future flights. Similar confrontations happen in the Pacific region, where Australia accused a Chinese jet of releasing flares in front of an Australian aircraft over the South China Sea in June of the previous year. In December of the same year, the United States accused a Chinese jet of flying perilously close to an RC-135 spy plane.