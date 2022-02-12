US Releases Indo-Pacific Strategy, Says India Faces 'significant Challenges' From China

India faces “very significant” geopolitical challenges, in particular from China and its behaviour on the Line of Actual Control, the United States said in its Indo-Pacific Strategic report. According to a statement by a senior White House official, India is in a very different place than other countries and it faces challenges particularly from China, whose behaviour in the line of actual control has had a galvanising impact on New Delhi.

Now, to address these challenges, Washington on Friday released a strategic report, outlining US President Joe Biden’s vision to firmly anchor the US’ position in the Indo-Pacific, strengthen the region and support India’s rise and regional leadership in the process. The White House has said that the US will continue to build a “strategic partnership” in which Washington and New Delhi will work together in South Asia, collaborate in new domains and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China’s increasingly assertive and aggressive behaviour. The US recognises India as a “like-minded partner and leader in South Asia”.

"We will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the United States and India work together and through regional groupings to promote stability in South Asia; collaborate in new domains such as health, space, and cyberspace; deepen our economic and technology cooperation; and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

"We recognise that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad and other regional fora, and an engine for regional growth and development," the statement added.

Our Indo-Pacific Strategy sets forth a vision for a region that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. As an Indo-Pacific nation, we're committed to working with our allies and partners to make that vision a reality. https://t.co/JU3Y2SqN4r — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 11, 2022

India’s role in QUAD ‘very significant’

Separately, a senior US official pointed out the significant challenges New Delhi is beset with. According to the press statement, the official noted China’s behaviour in the line of actual control and said that Beijing’s actions has had a “galvanising” impact on India. The official also went on to say that from the US’ standpoint, there are tremendous opportunities in working with another democracy, with a country that has a maritime tradition that understands the importance of the global commons to advance critical issues in the region.

The Biden administration official noted that there is a tremendous appreciation of the importance and the challenges of strengthening the engagement with India. There is also a “recognition that India is a critical strategic partner, and a desire to continue building on the very good work of previous administrations to significantly broaden and deepen that relationship,” the official added. Washington sees New Delhi’s role in QUAD as a “very high priority” as it has a “very significant” element including the much-enhanced ability to speak frankly about issues in the region, said the top US official.

(Image: AP)