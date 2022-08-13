US Remains Committed To 'One China Policy', Doesn't Support Taiwan Independence: Ned Price

The United States on Friday, August 12 (local time), said that it remains consistent with its One-China policy and does not support Taiwan's independence, adding its opposition to any unilateral change to the status quo from either China or Taiwan side. In his Twitter post, the spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price said that the US continue to remain consistent with its One China policy to deepen its ties with Taiwan, including by continuing to advance its economic and trade relationship with the island country.

However, adding further, the State Department official said that the United States while maintaining its One-China policy, opposes Taiwanese independence. "The United States remains committed to our One China policy. We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, we do not support Taiwan's independence, and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means," Ned Price tweeted. Notably, Price was quoting Deputy Assistant to the US President, Kurt Campbell who held a teleconference in the White House on Friday (local time).

The United States will continue — consistent with our One China policy — to deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship. https://t.co/gv1DAWDshG — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) August 13, 2022

'China's actions are at odds with the goal of peace and stability': US

Addressing the teleconference on Friday, Kurt Campbell said, "China’s actions are fundamentally at odds with the goal of peace and stability. They are part of an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan, which has not ended, and we expect it to continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months." Adding further he said, "The goal of this campaign is clear: to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience," a statement from the White House read.

"We will continue to take calm and resolute steps to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to undermine it and to support Taiwan in line with our longstanding policy," Campbell said according to the White House press release.

It is pertinent to mention that China has been launching scathing attacks on the United States over the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan which took place on August 2. It has denounced Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in the strongest words, saying the US move undermines the "One-China" principle. In retaliatory moves, the Chinese administration not only conducted huge military drills in the Asia Pacific region but also imposed sanctions on US House Speaker Pelosi and her direct relatives.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military exercises have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region.