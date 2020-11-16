US remains top choice for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad: Report

US is the top choice for Indian students pursuing higher studies abroad with almost two lakh students choosing the country during the 2019-20 academic year, a report by Open Doors stated. In addendum, the report also revealed that Indian students constituted 20 per cent of the total one million foreign pupils who land in America every year. In fact, the study published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) added that America was witnessing a gradual spike in the number of Indian students perusing undergraduate courses.

"Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why: the United States is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy,” Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, David Kennedy, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Indian Students assisted by US government

According to ANI, the US Department of state not only encourages prospective Indian students to study in their country but also offers advising services to them through seven EducationUSA advising centres. In addition to the capital New Delhi, the centres are located in major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

All the seven centres are staffed by advisors who offer “accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information” about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best program and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the United States. There is also an EducationUSA India application which could be downloaded by additional students.

However, with the US witnessing unprecedented health crisis, the administration has taken several steps to limit the number of foreign students in the nation. Earlier this year, Trump administration issued guidelines stating that international students would be forced to leave the country or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online in the fall due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, with things returning to normal, regardless of the pandemic threat still looming large, American is expected to see Indian students opting for more and more course on the American land.

