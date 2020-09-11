Last Updated:

9/11 Anniversary: Haunting Photos Of Worst Terrorist Attack On US That Shook The World

September 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States.

Written By Zaini Majeed
AP Photo/ MARK LENNIHAN

Destroyed mullions are examined by emergency workers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers.

AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett

People run away from a collapsing World Trade Center tower in New York. Al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks against the U.S. killed almost 3,000 people.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City.

FBI via AP

This FBI photo shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American airlines.

AP Photo/ MICHAEL CONROY

Work continued on the site of the World Trade Center as steam rises from the rubble in New York.

AP Photo/ BEBETO MATTHEWS

An area is marked searched at the ruins of the World Trade Center disaster in New York.

AP Photo/ Wally Santana

Workers clean up rubble on September 15, 2001 at ground zero of World Trade Centers.

AP Photo/ QUYEN TRAN

Two large cranes are positioned near the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York.

AP Photo/ Wally Santana

Construction workers and firemen continue to clear the rubble at the site of the World Trade Center.

AP Photo/ GRAHAM MORRISON

A lone firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center.

AP Photo/ BOUDICON ONE

Rubble and ash fill lower Manhattan streets after two hijacked airliners were crashed into twin towers.

AP Photo

FIremen walk through a dust and debris covered street in lower Manhattan Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

