9/11 Anniversary: Haunting Photos Of Worst Terrorist Attack On US That Shook The World

Destroyed mullions are examined by emergency workers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers.
People run away from a collapsing World Trade Center tower in New York. Al-Qaida's 9/11 attacks against the U.S. killed almost 3,000 people.
Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers, in New York City.
This FBI photo shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. The FBI released a group of photos on March 30, 2017, showing the aftermath of the hijacked American airlines.
Work continued on the site of the World Trade Center as steam rises from the rubble in New York.
Construction workers and firemen continue to clear the rubble at the site of the World Trade Center.
Rubble and ash fill lower Manhattan streets after two hijacked airliners were crashed into twin towers.