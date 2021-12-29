US Report Uncovers China's Large-scale Activities To Dominate South & East China Seas

A US report has uncovered several activities by China and said that the arbitrary law recently imposed by Beijing is a concern as it seeks domination in East Asia especially in the South China Sea and the East China Sea. A recent report by US Congressional Research Service (CRS) titled ‘US-China Strategic Competition in the South and East China Seas: Background and Issues for Congress’, stated that China’s approach to SCS and ECS is mostly referred to by observers as ‘salami-slicing’ strategy that employees a series of incremental actions “none of which are casus belli in themselves, to progressively change the status quo in favour of China.”

The document was prepared by the Congressional Research Service and was released last week. It is to note that CRS acts as impartial shared staff for congressional committees and Congress members. CRS operates on behalf of and under the direction of Congress. The latest report also states that other observers have referred to the Chinese approach as a strategy of grey zone operations which means that the operations are taking place between peace and war.

It further stated Beijing’s strategy also includes incrementalism, insidious annexation, or insidious invasion, or as a “talk and take” strategy which involves China entering or exiting into talks while negotiating to gain control over disputed areas. The report added that more than any other set of actions by China, its building and base construction activities at sites it occupies on the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands in the SCS have heightened concerns among US observers that China is rapidly gaining ground. effective control over the SCS.

China’s sites at SCS began appearing in 2013

It is noted that China’s large-scale island-building and base construction activities in the South China Sea (SCS) first began to appear around December 2013. Subsequently, they were publicly reported in May 2014. The report comes at a time when tensions between US and China have reached an all-time high with Washington criticising Beijing’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other authoritative moves aimed at expansionism.

China claims seven locations in the Spratly Islands and has engaged in island building and facility building in most if not all of these locations. In particular, China’s activities are concentrated in Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef which now have long airfields and significant numbers of buildings and other structures, the report stated.

Apart from China’s activities in the South China Sea, the Congressional report also underlined Beijing’s other activities including the new-passed Chinese maritime law. The law which was passed in April 2021 and came into effect in September, aims to impose a new notification and other requirements on foreign ships describing the waters as “sea areas under China’s jurisdiction”.

