US Reporter Blasts Man Who Assaulted Her On Live TV: 'You Violated Me'

US News

Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for a local news channel stood along the Savannah Bridge Run route and described the race on live TV when a man assaulted her.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
US reporter

A US reporter was assaulted while live on air on December 7. Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for a local news channel stood along the Savannah Bridge Run route and described the race on live TV for the viewers watching from home. However, as the enthusiastic runners waved on the camera and cheered from the background for the shot, there was a man who smacked her hip and Bozarjian can be seen in a state of shock and stuttered over her words. Because the identity of the man who 'violated' the reporter was not known, Bozarjian took to Twitter to call him out and said that no one should suffer something like that anywhere in the world and said the man 'embarrassed' her. 

Netizens enraged

Soon after the incident was shared on the internet, reporters, journalists, all over the world sympathised with Bozarjian and criticised the man who has 'no shame'. A good number of netizens applauded the US reporter to have handled the entire situation with 'grace' and did not 'let' the incident hinder her professionalism. However, there were others who wanted Borazjian to 'find him and charge him' in order to hold the man accountable. People also believe that if a man took such a step against a woman on regional news, 'he has no fear of consequences'. 

Even the director of Savannah Sports Council who was behind the entire event, Robert Wells responded to the reporter being 'embarrassed' on live TV. Wells said that such incidents 'will not be tolerated'. He further gave 100 per cent assurance to Bozarjian that the authorities will 'find him'.

Published:
