US Reporter Blasts Man Who Assaulted Her On Live TV: 'You Violated Me'

A US reporter was assaulted while live on air on December 7. Alex Bozarjian, a reporter for a local news channel stood along the Savannah Bridge Run route and described the race on live TV for the viewers watching from home. However, as the enthusiastic runners waved on the camera and cheered from the background for the shot, there was a man who smacked her hip and Bozarjian can be seen in a state of shock and stuttered over her words. Because the identity of the man who 'violated' the reporter was not known, Bozarjian took to Twitter to call him out and said that no one should suffer something like that anywhere in the world and said the man 'embarrassed' her.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter's ass live on air. And sorry, that's my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

Read - Indian-American Student, 19, Sexually Assaulted And Strangled In Chicago

Netizens enraged

Soon after the incident was shared on the internet, reporters, journalists, all over the world sympathised with Bozarjian and criticised the man who has 'no shame'. A good number of netizens applauded the US reporter to have handled the entire situation with 'grace' and did not 'let' the incident hinder her professionalism. However, there were others who wanted Borazjian to 'find him and charge him' in order to hold the man accountable. People also believe that if a man took such a step against a woman on regional news, 'he has no fear of consequences'.

I think according to the law, that constitutes "assault and battery"... So he most definitely could be brought up on charges. Sorry you had to deal with this. So uncalled for!!! — Gary Stephenson (@GStephenson_Wx) December 7, 2019

Read - Babul Supriyo Assaulted In Jadavpur, Says 'don't Rusticate, File Case'

You handled it with grace, my friend. This is not acceptable and the community has your back 👊🏼 — Emma Hamilton WJCL (@EmmaHamiltonTV) December 7, 2019

@SavannahSports @SavPolice charge him. Don't just ban him from events. Arrest him, book him, and make sure there is a cost for hitting a woman. Call it assault, sexual harassment, or both. But hold him accountable because he clearly has no fear of the consequences. — Cindy Battles (@CindyBattles) December 7, 2019

Even the director of Savannah Sports Council who was behind the entire event, Robert Wells responded to the reporter being 'embarrassed' on live TV. Wells said that such incidents 'will not be tolerated'. He further gave 100 per cent assurance to Bozarjian that the authorities will 'find him'.

This will not be tolerated at our events. Glad we have race bibs and photos for easy identification. https://t.co/RwSHItW04v — Robert Wells (@RobWells1) December 7, 2019

Read - Johnny Depp Presents New Documents Claiming He Never Assaulted Amber Heard

Read - Senator Martha McSally Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Superior While Serving In US Air Force