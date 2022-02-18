US Reports 1 Million Excess Deaths Than Expected During COVID Pandemic, Claims CDC

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading its presence in every corner of the world, the United States has witnessed one of the devastating scenarios. In the latest report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed the country's actual death data is one million more than what was registered during the pandemic. As per the CDC report, the deaths are mainly due to the Coronavirus and the overwhelming of patients in the hospitals, resulting in delayed medical care to other people suffering from other diseases. According to CDC, as of now, more than 9,23,000 people have died in the United States due to the highly-infectious virus.

The nation's leading health agency said other deaths included those who were suffering from heart disease, hypertension, Alzheimer, etc. Also, it noted many died months after their initial Coronavirus diagnosis and its complications. It is worth mentioning the US reported around 2.8 million deaths in 2019 and 3.3 million in 2020-- a jump of 0.5 million within a span of 365 days. Meanwhile, while reacting to the CDC report, Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School told The Guardian that all-cause excess mortality has always been one of the "most reliable" and "unbiased ways" to assess the real situation created by the deadly virus.

CDC hints at better times ahead

"It does not rely on how many tests were done or on the subjective cause of death designations. While the cause of death can sometimes be difficult to ascertain, and political pressures can lead to miscounting, excess deaths can indicate the broad scope of a health emergency," The Guardian quoted Faust as saying. Further, he maintained that excess data figures are the best measure to study the accurate toll of the virus including, deaths literally from the COVID virus as well as deaths from the circumstances of the crisis. On the one hand, the CDC revealed such devastating speculation, on the other hand, its officials on Wednesday asserted that the country is closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis”. CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky during a White House briefing said that the "government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks".

Image: AP