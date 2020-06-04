US Reports 19,699 New Coronavirus Cases And 995 Deaths In 24 Hours

The United State on May 3 reported 19,699 new cases and 995 virus-related deaths in the country. According to the John Hopkins tally the total number of confirmed infections in US has climbed to a total of 1,851,520 and the death toll stands at 107,175. New York state is the worst hit as it has more than 373,000 cases and 30,000 deaths and is considered to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

As of June 2: More than 1.8 million #COVID19 cases have been reported in the U.S., with 34 states and jurisdictions reporting more than 10,000 cases. Continue to help slow the spread by staying home when sick and washing your hands often. https://t.co/wiuFBKR3Uh pic.twitter.com/7Gej6KNPiu — CDC (@CDCgov) June 3, 2020

CDC warns people

Yesterday, the US had recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases and 1015 fatalities according to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally. CDC has warned people to cover their mouths while coughing as COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It added that the disease can also be spread when someone is not showing symptoms. CDC has been repeatedly warning people to maintain social distancing measures and avoid crowds.

According to the reports, the US is one of the hardest-hit nations with US President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticized for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the US economy and has pressured the local and state leaders to ease the lockdown restrictions.

Trump administration slammed

Trump administration was reportedly slammed by the opposition for still not having a serious plan for increasing the country's testing capacity in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi, along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Frank Pallone, and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senator Patty Murray issued a joint statement on the Trump administration. According to the statement, Donald Trump's national testing strategy is to "deny the truth" that there are not enough tests and supplies, to reject responsibilities, and to dump the burden on other states.

(Image credit: AP)