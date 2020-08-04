US Reports 45,585 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 4,713,540

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has recently reported that it recorded 45,585 new coronavirus cases in a single day. According to reports, the United States on August 3 also recorded 542 virus-related deaths, further adding to a nationwide death toll that has already crossed 150,000 deaths.

Crisis in US continues to worsen

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 4,717,568 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 155,469. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus. The US is followed by Latin American nation Brazil that has reported 2,750,318 positive cases and has a death toll of 94,665.

According to reports, the sudden resurgence in new virus cases in states like Arizona, California, Florida and Texas have threatened to overwhelm the states medical infrastructure and while many US states were planning to reopening their respective states that plan has been sent into disarray with this new uptick in virus cases. Currently, the states of New York and New Jersey have recorded the greatest number of overall virus deaths with a death toll of 32,719 and 15,846 respectively.

The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 18,295,434 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 694,233.

Trump advocates untested drug once again

US President Donald Trump has been heavily criticized by the media for his handling of the coronavirus. He has once again recently soken is support for the Anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Trumps continued support for hydroxychloroquine comes in the face of numerous studies that have shown that the drug seems to have no effect on COVID-19 patients.

(Representative Image) (Image Credit: AP)

