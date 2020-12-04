US Reports Highest Single Day Spike With More Than 210,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

The United States on December 3 set a new record as it reported more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. This is the highest one day spike for the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 65,536,481 people worldwide with the global death at 1,511,919.

Current situation in the US

As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of 14,535,196 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 282,829. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus. A recent report revealed that the US is suffering one death every minute. Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis took to his Twitter account and highlighted that the US' current death toll rate is now 1 person per minute. The Covid Tracking Project also made a revelation as it noted that a record number of Americans were hospitalised due to the deadly virus.

Recently, Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris held a press briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, during which they said that the governors will get the required help in order to battle the novel coronavirus. According to the reports by AP, Harris said, “Our message to our governors and to all of our nation, state and local leaders is simple. President elect Biden and I will make sure you have the resources and support you need to save lives and help get our economy back on track”. Also, Biden especially cited the "Operation Warp Speed”, which is the federal government's partnership with private pharmaceutical companies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden promised the state leaders as he said that he'll "make sure you get the resources you need ... to beat this virus”. Talking about economic recovery, Harris said, “When it comes to this pandemic and the economic recovery, we are not Democrats or Republicans. We are Americans and we will be there for one another. That's the kind of leadership the American people need and deserve”.

