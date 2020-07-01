US Reports More Than 44,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1277 New Deaths

The United States has reported at least 44,766 new coronavirus cases and 1277 COVID related fatalities on June 30, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in the nation stands at 2,635,538 while the death toll stands at 127,425. According to the reports, the health authorities warned that there has been an increase in average daily new cases in the country along with a spike in hospitalizations. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, several states in the southern part of the country have recorded a huge surge in the coronavirus infections.

US economy shattered

This comes as the coronavirus infections in the country surpassed 2.5 million with over 127000 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. United States is one of the worst-hit nations with President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticised for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The COVID-19 pandemic has shattered the global economy and put many people out of jobs.

WHO warns people

While many countries have started lifting COVID-19 restrictions to kickstart the plunging economy, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned on June 29 that “we’re in this for the long haul”. The coronavirus contagion has now infected over 10.3 million people across the globe and has caused over half a million deaths but WHO Secretary-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that it is “not even close to getting over”. Nearly six months after the first coronavirus clusters were reported in China, the WHO chief noted that “the virus still has a lot of room to move”.

