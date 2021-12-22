US: Republican Congressman Burgess Owens Once Again Defines Real Man's Role

United States (US) representative for Utah, Burgess Owens on Wednesday stated that men should be prepared to use a gun if necessary, stand up to transgender athletes, and speak out against COVID-19 vaccine trials for children and newborns. On December 18, Burgess Owens, a member of Congress from Utah's 4th Congressional District, spoke at Turning Point USA's America First conference in Phoenix. He urged the women to maintain high standards so that good men strive to earn their "respect."

Owens remarked, "Real men when evil steps up to the doorstep do not get on their knees and beg for mercy for the wife and kids. He’s prepared himself. Just like he knows how to use an iPhone he knows how to use a gun, and he shows up and takes care of business."

Turning Point USA, founded by conservative activist and radio show presenter Charlie Kirk, promotes conservative ideas on high school and college campuses. Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, and Kyle Rittenhouse were among the other speakers at the conference. In the past, Owens, who published the book "Liberalism or How to Turn Good Men into Whiners, Weenies and Wimps," made similar remarks about men using guns to defend their families. Owens also reiterated his stance on transgender women participating in sports.

'Real men do not stand by silently as biological men compete against women'

He stated, "Real men do not stand by silently as biological men compete against women, take their life’s worth and feel no shame. He understands that God put in place certain laws, certain standards. He further added, "God created two genders, men and women. Period."

Congressman Owens slammed a Pfizer and BioNTech decision this week to expand ongoing clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in infants to include a third dose for subjects as young as 6 months old. According to the firms, two doses did not produce a strong immunological response in children aged 2 to 5. Moreover, referring to critical race theory, Owens said in his address that real men would not stand by silently as liberals taught the children to hate others based on race.

In 2022, Owens is up for re-election. Jake Hunsaker and Nick Huey, both Republicans, have launched bids to unseat him thus far. Earlier this year, Huey put Owens through a lie detector test. The invitation went unanswered by Owens.

