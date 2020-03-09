Two US Republican Lawmakers Self-quarantine After Contact With Coronavirus Patient

Two US Republican lawmakers, Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Paul Gosar reportedly announced on March 8 that they will self-quarantine due to contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. They said that the brief contact happened at the Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington nearly two weeks ago, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, Ted Cruz would quarantine at home in Texas for at least 14 days, while Paul Gosar will quarantine along with three other members of his senior staff. His office will remain closed for a week, Gosar announced on his official Twitter handle. The conference organiser, American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, who is among the three additional staff to isolate, said in the international media report that he also came in accidental contact with the conservative that was infected with the coronavirus.

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

He added saying that he, however, felt healthy and neither heard any of the other staff members falling sick to the ailment. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were also present in the conference, but they had no interaction with the virus carrier, he added. The conference was in relation to the “America vs. Socialism” theme. The novel coronavirus has spread across 50 states in the US, with recent cases detected in Virginia and Connecticut.

Read: Iran Releases 70,000 Prisoners In Bid To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Disney Partially Reopens As China Shows Progress In Coronavirus Battle

Shook hands with infected several times

Cruz told the international media that his interaction with the said infected person lasted less than a minute. He said it included a brief handshake followed by a conversation in close quarters. Cruz did not reveal further information about the unidentified patient. He added saying that he portrayed no symptoms yet but was advised by medical practitioners to isolate at home for 14 days since CPAC interaction.

Gosar said in a statement to the international reporters that he, on the other hand, shook hands with the infected several times and had remained in his vicinity. He said while he was skeptical about the symptoms as of yet, he will have to remain in his home in Arizona to avoid transmission to others.

Read: Investors Lose Nearly Rs 7 Lakh Cr On Coronavirus Fears

Read: Man Suspected Of Novel Coronavirus Flees From Mangaluru Hospital; Search Launched