US: Republican Legislator Under Fire After Wrongfully Attributing Quote To Voltaire

On January 31st, Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie criticised Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, Anthony Fauci, on Twitter by using a quote that read, "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." The Republican Congressman claimed that the quote was written by famous French philosopher Voltaire, which is not true.

As soon as the quote was shared on the social media platform, people started pointing out his error stating that the quote was not written by Voltaire, instead, it was originated from American neo-Nazi Kevin Strom. The quote has previously been quoted online and paraphrased in various ways. Along with the quote, Thomas Massie also shared a picture of child abuse, writing the caption, "You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science."

You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science. pic.twitter.com/KnqCcPXWSe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 30, 2022

Massie's Tweet shared over 7,000 times

Despite the fact that many people on social media pointed out that the quote attributed to Voltaire incorrectly, it was shared over 7,000 times, with many people believing the credit was correct. Massie's tweet is still up as of Tuesday, and the congressman had not publicly addressed the situation. Massie has repeatedly criticised the US government mask and vaccine regulations.

People chastised the Congressman for misattributing the quote Massie had not responded to the tweets. One Twitter user said, "Can I question you for attributing a quote to Voltaire that actually came from white supremacist, Kevin Alfred Strom’s book." Another person commented, "The fact that you haven’t pulled this down is astounding. Are people in your district okay with this?"

The fact that you haven’t pulled this down is astounding. Are people in your district okay with this??? https://t.co/GFbKv4MYmu — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) February 1, 2022

Quote misattributed on several previous occasions

Despite the fact that the quote dates from more than a century after Voltaire's death in 1778, it has been misattributed to him dozens of times. Earlier the phrase was shared by actor John Cusack in 2019 before he deleted it and apologised, according to an AP report.

In a 2017 blog post, Storm stated that his statement has become the content of internet memes, quote collections, graphics, and motivational posters, claiming credit for the quote. He stated that the problem is that the quote is nearly always credited to Voltaire, rather than to himself. He further stated that he is the one who coined the phrase, not Voltaire.

(Image: AP)