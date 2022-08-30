US: Republican Lindsey Graham Predicts 'riots' If Trump Is Charged Over Classified Docs

Republican senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned that there might be civil unrest on the streets of the United States by the supporters of ex-US president Donald Trump should the latter be indicted for mishandling the classified documents that were seized by the FBI agents during the raid of his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago. In a televised interview with Fox News’ Sunday Night in America, the South Carolina Republican stated that his colleagues believe that the political system under the ruling of the Democrats has been "weaponized" against Trump.

Trump subjected to 'double standards' by Democrats

Graham further noted that former US president Trump has often been subjected to a “double standard” that his Democratic adversaries have not been. He reminded that the law enforcement body FBI had not chosen to prosecute Hillary Clinton despite her accessing classified documents via a private server that was in clear breach of federal law.

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham said during an appearance on Fox News.

Senator Graham also cited the recent acknowledgement made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that Facebook had chosen to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop coverage during the time of the elections. The FBI had informed Meta that it would be "on high alert” against any Russian “misinformation” ahead of the 2020 election that led to the victory of Joe Biden. Speaking about the probe into the former president's alleged effort to alter the 2020 election results in Georgia, Republican Senator Graham said that if the former US president is charged, it may lead to countrywide unrest.

“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Republican GOP Graham said. “I’ve never been more worried about the law and politics as I am right now.”

US Justice Dept has 'enough evidence' to indict Trump

Former US president Donald Trump's ex-attorney Alan Dershowitz claimed that the US Department of Justice has "enough evidence" to indict Trump after the search warrant was executed at his Florida residency Mar-a-Lago, but doesn't expect it to happen soon. His remarks came barely a day after the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted version of the affidavit which Trump widely questioned, saying that it makes no mention of nuclear information.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH [sic]," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US DOJ reiterated that there was "probable cause" to believe that evidence of obstruction may have been found at Mar-a-Lago. During televised remarks made on Fox News's "Hannity" ex-attorney Alan Dershowitz confirmed that there is, in fact, "enough evidence" that could lead to criminal charges against the former president of the United States but that the evidence "doesn’t pass what I call the Nixon-Clinton standards."