US: Republican Marco Rubio Slams Trump, Says 'VPs Can't Decide Not To Certify Election'

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday, February 6 slammed former US President Donald Trump for pushing rhetoric that his then Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2021 election and stop the certification of Joe Biden as obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities existed. “Vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he agreed with Pence. Rubio asserted that Mike Pence had “no right to overturn the election” as he iterated that neither do the Vice Presidents hold power to not certify an election nor could he have blocked the election results.

Rubio reminds Trump that Kamala Harris will 'have same power' if he wins in 2024

In televised remarks on Feb. 6, Sunday, Senator Marco Rubio told his moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS, “Well, if President Trump runs for reelection, I believe he would defeat Joe Biden, and I don't want Kamala Harris to have the power as vice president to overturn that election, and that's the same thing that I concluded back in January of 2021.” Furthermore, Senator Marco Rubio added, “you know, when that issue was raised, I looked at it, had analyzed it and came to the same conclusion that vice presidents can't simply decide not to certify an election.”

Speaking to CBS, Rubio said on LIVE TV "Trump was wrong." He then emphasised, "I just don't think a vice president has that power because if the vice president has that power, Donald Trump would defeat Joe Biden in two years, and then Kamala Harris can decide not to overturn the election.” “I don't want to wind up there,” he added.

At a Federalist Society event in Florida, Pence had said “President Trump is wrong,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election.” Pence stressed, that the idea of one person [Trump] choosing the country’s president was 'un-American'. He went on to add that Trump was wrong in making such unsubstantiated claims, as he delivered live streamed remarks at the Federalist Society Florida Chapters conference near Orlando.

In a fierce response to Pence's condemnation, ex-US President Trump said that Pence and his 'unwitting advisors' were “an automatic conveyor belt” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had refused to act. "Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible," Trump wrote in a statement on his website.