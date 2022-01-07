US: Republican Senator Cruz Says He Was Wrong To Call US Capitol Riot 'terrorist Attack'

The United States Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said that he would no longer refer to the January 6 US Capitol riot as a “terrorist attack”. Cruz made the remarks during an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight after the host criticised the Texas Republican for previously referring to the Capitol insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.” But on Thursday, on the first anniversary of the mob storming into the federal building, Cruz backtracked on his remarks.

"The reason I use that word for a decade, I have referred to people who violently assault police officers as terrorists. I've done so over and over and over again. If you look at all the assaults we've seen across the country, I've called that terrorism over and over again," said Cruz.

He added, "That being said, Tucker, I agree with you it was a mistake to say that yesterday. And the reason is what you just said—which is we've now had a year of [critics] trying to say that all of us are terrorists."

I was ONLY talking about the limited number of people who committed violent assaults on police officers.



For over a decade, I’ve referred to those who violently attack police officers as terrorists. If you assault a cop you should go to jail. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2022

Cruz not referring to the US Capitol riot as a ‘terrorist attack’ drew criticism from Democrats including US Representative Eric Swalwell. Taking to Twitter, Swalwell said, “Are you surprised (Cruz) just backed down from (Carlson's) attack on him last night for Cruz calling January 6 a 'terrorist attack?' Cruz folded like a card table. We know Cruz won't defend his wife but now he won't even defend ... Ted Cruz?”

Earlier, in his address, US President Joe Biden described the people who stormed the federal building on January 6 last year as dangerous threats to the American democracy. According to Biden, the supporters of former US President Donald Trump who entered the US Capitol when the Congress convened to certify Joe Biden’s election victory “held a dagger at the throat of America”. In his speech recalling the day the US' “democracy was attacked”, Biden also mounted an attack on Trump but did not mention the name of his predecessor even once.

Biden said, “Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America…at American democracy.”

They 'didn't come here out of patriotism'

He also added that those men and women who entered one of the most secure buildings in the United States “didn't come here out of patriotism or principle."

“They came here in rage. Not in service of America, but rather in service of one man,” Biden said. Referring to Trump, Biden added, “Those who incited the mob, the real plotters who were desperate to deny the certification of this election, defy the will of the voters.”

Earlier in his speech, Biden said that US citizens cannot love their nation only when it's convenient. He said, “You can't love your country only when you win. You can't obey the law only when it is convenient. You can't be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies.”

Image: AP