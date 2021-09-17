US Republican Senators Seek Declaring Taliban A 'terror Group'; Bill Tabled In Congress

Cracking down on the Taliban, Republican senators Marco Rubio, Tommy Tuberville, Moore Capito, Dan Sullivan, Thom Tillis and Cynthia Lummis have introduced the Preventing Recognition of Terrorist States Act, which would direct the US Secretary of State to designate the “illegitimate Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” as a state sponsor of terrorism and the Taliban as a terrorist organisation. US has already frozen about USD 9.5 billion in assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank and stopped shipments of cash to Kabul, in a bid to keep the Taliban government from accessing the money. IMF too has stopped its funding to the nation amid non-clarity on recognition of Taliban government.

US senators seek to declare Taliban a terror organisation

Moreover, four Senators Joni Ernst, Rick Scott, Dan Sullivan and Tommy Tuberville in a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken demanded that Taliban be designated as a terrorist organisation. “We believe the Taliban easily meets all three criteria and urge you to consider designating the Taliban as a foreign terrorist organisation and treating them as such to the maximum extent of the law,” they said. The new interim govt with 33 ministers has been unveiled by the Taliban.

“The Taliban appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani network and a known terrorist wanted by the FBI for the murder of American citizens, as Interior Minister and allowed terror organisations to join the government,” they wrote in the letter. It added, “Given their history of supporting terror attacks on the United States, their brutal style of governance, their continued display of atrocities against Americans and our allies, and now, their enhanced military capability, the current version of the Taliban government presents a significant threat to the United States. Further, the Taliban display the will and the means to attack Americans and American interests”.

The bill, if passed by the Congress and signed into law, would also impose sanctions against foreign individuals who knowingly provide assistance to the Taliban and require a report, within six months, from the US Department of State that determines whether the Taliban should be designated as a significant foreign narcotics trafficker under the Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. The legislation would also require the US government to ensure that taxpayers’ dollars do not go to foreign terrorist organisations in Afghanistan. While the Senate is split in the middle with 50 Republican senators and 50 Democratic senators, US Congress is ruled by the Democrats.