US: Republicans Deny Any Crisis Due To Omicron Variant; Says No Hospital Surge In Florida

At a time when the United States is flooded with the COVID cases driven by the Omicron variant infection, there is a disagreement reported between the ruling and the Opposition parties. While Florida reported a record number of COVID cases, Republicans and Democrats locked their horns over whether the new COVID surge has actually dominated the state's healthcare system.

While arguing over the Omicron, Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio said there is no Omicron hospital ‘surge’ in Florida. People admitted for non-COVID reasons get tested. If they test positive then they get counted as a ‘COVID patient.’

There is no Omicron hospital “surge” in Florida



People admitted for non-Covid reasons get tested



If they test positive they get counted as a “COVID patient”



The majority of the 5,400 “Covid patients”in #Florida are in the hospital for non-Covid reasons — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 3, 2022

Florida Hospital Association statement on uptick in Omicron cases

As Florida sees an uptick in Omicron variant hospitalizations and cases, hospitals across the state are reporting increased ER visits by patients seeking COVID-19 tests. While facing the strain of workforce challenges, ERs are being put under increased pressure to provide care. pic.twitter.com/oLXnLtbsKR — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) December 30, 2021

On the other hand, infectious disease experts and Florida hospital leaders told The Guardian that hospitalisation among COVID patients has increased drastically in the past few weeks. The expert cited the new COVID variant as the main reason behind the increase in hospitalisation. The condition has deteriorated to such an extent that one of the popular hospitals in the state had to close its maternity ward. The decision was taken after a COVID outbreak was reported among hospital staff.

"I think there are certain pressure points because of staffing challenges. There has been a tremendous shift with nurses and respiratory therapists that have migrated to areas in greatest need and some areas that may compensate them better than other areas, The Guardian quoted Dr Joshua Lenchus, chief medical officer of Broward Health as saying over Florida Republican senator.

Democrat suggest Republican senator assess ground reality

According to data accumulated by New York Times, Florida has witnessed a 566% increase in COVID cases over the past two weeks. Also, it has been reported that the hospitalisation among Coronavirus patients has soared to 246%. Meanwhile, Florida Democrats slammed the Republican Senator who tried to diminish the effect of the Omicron variant on hospitals. Highlighting the long queue outside the hospital gates, Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, a Democrat argued that his Opponent needs to visit the hospital to assess the ground situation. Further, the Democrat leader also highlighted the situation at the Florida testing sites and said, "We have not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing sites." "Local governments have been left to figure it out and respond on our own. We are doing our best," The Guardian quoted the Democrat leader.

