US: Republicans Oppose Biden's Pledge To Appoint First Ever Black Woman In Supreme Court

Republicans have moved to oppose US President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to Supreme Court to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. However, according to The Guardian, a barbed intervention took place on Saturday when the White House asked the Republican senator who complained about Biden's Supreme Court pick, to give the US President's nominee the same consideration which was given to Amy Coney Barrett.

Barrett was nominated and confirmed shortly before the 2020 election after former US President Donald Trump committed to picking a woman to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett who was also a hardline Catholic, succeeded in establishing a 6-3 conservative majority. Now Biden has pledged to put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court as a replacement for Stephen Breyer, who is an 83-year-old liberal.

After Biden's plans for the Supreme Court seat were reported, Republican Roger Wicky on Friday complained that US President’s nomination would therefore be a beneficiary of race-based affirmative action which the court seems poised to declare unconstitutionally.

He also said that it would consider a challenge concerning college admissions. Wicker told a radio station in his state, Mississippi, “The irony is that the supreme court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota.

“The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out,” Wicker said.

White House calls for ‘same consideration’

However, following Wicker’s remarks on Friday, a White House spokesperson on Saturday noted that after Trump promised to pick a woman, the Mississippi Republican just said he hoped Barrett would be “an inspiration” to his granddaughters.

The White House official added, “We hope Senator Wicker will give President Biden’s nominee the same consideration he gave to then-Judge Barrett”.

As per the report, Breyer has protested that the court is not political and even though his retirement will not provide Biden with a chance to change the balance of court's panel, the US President will be successful in installing a younger liberal before Democrats are pushed to defend control of the Senate.

