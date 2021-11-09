US: Republicans Renew Push To Amendment In Defence Bill To Halt Nord Stream 2 Project

A press release from Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch's office mentions that a group of Republicans introduced an amendment in the 2022 US defence policy bill that would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 project. As per the release, the amendment would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG. The legislation was passed by the House of Representatives on a 316-113 vote in September.

The release, on Monday, said, "US Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, last week led Senators Rob Portman, John Barrasso, Ron Johnson, Tom Cotton, and Ted Cruz in introducing an amendment to the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act to stop the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline project."

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch's office shared the press release on their official Twitter handle. The caption read, "Unsurprisingly, the Biden Admin. continues to ignore Congress' will on NordStream2, therefore abandoning Ukraine & handing Russia energy leverage over our EU allies. To stop this, I introduced an amendment to FY22NDAA imposing sanctions on NS2."

Unsurprisingly, the Biden Admin. continues to ignore Congress' will on #NordStream2, therefore abandoning #Ukraine & handing #Russia energy leverage over our #EU allies. To stop this, I introduced an amendment to #FY22NDAA imposing sanctions on #NS2. https://t.co/JD6XxCPK75 — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member (@SenateForeign) November 8, 2021

In a press release, Risch stated that, for the third year in a row, a bipartisan majority in Congress has acted to halt the harmful NS2 project. According to Risch, Russia has cut gas transit through Ukraine and amassed troops and military equipment on the Ukrainian border since the Biden Administration refused to impose mandatory congressional sanctions on NS2. He went on to say that Putin is publicly warning European Union leaders to certify NS2 as soon as possible if they want to be relieved of Europe's worst gas crisis in years.

US Defence policy is expected to be easily approved by the Senate

The $768 billion US defence policy bill has bipartisan support and is expected to be easily approved by the Senate once Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer schedules a vote. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will transport gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, was completed on September 10. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline's independent operator is currently underway to ensure that the project complies with the conditions of the EU Gas Directive, which was passed on February 12th.

The German regulator must make a certification decision by January 2022. Ukraine, which currently has a gas transit agreement with Russia, has been a vocal opponent of the pipeline, citing revenue losses after its completion as well as claims that the pipeline jeopardises Ukraine's and Europe's energy security. Despite the construction of additional pipelines, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it will continue to rely on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years.

Image: AP