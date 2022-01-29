US Researchers Develop Low-cost Smartphone-based COVID Diagnostic Tool; Know Details

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the globe, researchers in the United States have developed a low-cost smartphone-based COVID-19 diagnostic tool. The tool blends the speed of over-the-counter antigen tests with the accuracy of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

According to the researchers, the 'Harmony' COVID-19 test developed at the University of Washington detects genetic material from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The researchers claimed that standard PCR tests can take several hours, while the Harmony kit can offer results within 20 minutes for some samples with equivalent accuracy.

Professor Bary Lutz of the University of Washington said that the test has been designed to be low-cost and simple enough to be used anywhere. "We hope that the low cost will make high-performance testing more accessible locally and around the world," said Lutz, the lead author of the research paper which was published in the journal Science Advances.

With the help of a compact, low-cost detector, the test uses a "PCR-like" method to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome in a nasal swab sample, the researchers explained. According to the researchers, the detector is operated and the findings are read using a smartphone.

Low-cost detector can process up to four samples at a time

The researchers further stated that the detector can process up to four samples at a time and is small enough to fit in the glove compartment of a standard car. Many COVID-19 at-home antigen kits, which detect bits of the virus's proteins rather than its genetic material, are 80-85% accurate, they stated.

The accuracy of antigen kits may be affected by the Omicron variant, which has a large number of mutations not detected in other strains. Meanwhile, PCR tests generally give 95% accurate results, but they are a little expensive and take a long time.

Harmony kit is 97% accurate for nasal swabs: Research

According to the researchers, preliminary data reveal that the Harmony kit is 97% accurate for nasal swabs. Three separate regions of the virus' genome are detected by the Harmony kit. Even if a new variant contains a lot of mutations in one region, the new test can still detect the other two, they noted.

The research team also contacted a new company - Anavasi Diagnostics - to develop the Harmony prototype kit into a product and scale up production to assist alleviate the ongoing COVID-19 diagnostic test scarcity.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: Shutterstock)