US Researchers Identify New York City Sewage As Habitat For Unknown COVID Variants: Report

A team of researchers from various US universities have discovered "cryptic SARS-CoV-2 lineages" in New York City's sewage, which indicated the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. On Thursday, February 3, the findings were published in the journal Nature Communications. However, the researchers have not clarified the source of the COVID mutations that are yet to be seen in human patients. According to researchers, Q493K, Q498Y, E484A, and T572N are among the mutations found in these lineages that are rarely seen in clinical samples. They also noted that these lineages share numerous mutations with the Omicron variant of concern.

"Some of these mutations expand the tropism of SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses by allowing infection of cells expressing the human, mouse, or rat ACE2 receptor," the researchers wrote, as per the journal. They further stated that pseudoviruses having the spike amino acid sequence of these lineages were resistant to monoclonal antibodies that neutralise receptor binding domains. The research team's two main recommendations were that the mutations could come from previously unsampled human COVID-19 infections and that the source could be found in virus-infected animals.

Locations of new strains in NYC have not been revealed

According to Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, medical specialists have not encountered these mutations among clinical patients, the New York Times reported. Notably, the locations of the new strains in the city have also not been revealed. Earlier in January, US health officials identified sewage systems as a target of future research into the coronavirus and how it spreads. Dr Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, believes that wastewater will be a leading indicator of what is happening in a community and what to happen in the future, Sputnik reported.

Biden administration urged to remove COVID testing for vaccinated travellers

As per the report, sewage monitoring can be particularly challenging due to the fact that wastewater can contain information that clinical studies may lack, as not every coronavirus case receives clinical attention. A group of travel and aviation organisations has urged US President Joe Biden's administration to end the COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers before boarding a US-bound flight. In this regard, they wrote a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients on February 2, Sputnik reported.

