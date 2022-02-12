US: Researchers Monitor Faeces Of COVID-19 Patients To Curb Future Pandemics

Researchers in the United States are planning for future pandemics by monitoring faeces of COVID-19 patients with wastewater monitoring networks across North Carolina and part of it. For months, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has been looking for COVID-19 genetic material in a number of sewer sheds across the state.

As per the reports of WCNC, NCDHHS revealed last week that its COVID-19 surveillance data has been added to the CDC's nationwide COVID-19 tracker.

The Department also stated that COVID-19 infected patients pass virus particles in their faeces. However, the particles are no longer contagious, but they may still be analysed in the lab. Dr Zack Moore, who is a state epidemiologist, discussed how the system helps keep an eye on virus spread when the technology was first introduced this summer, according to WCNC.

The method can be effective

He stated that instead of going door to door and swabbing everyone's nostrils in a neighbourhood, they can now track the quantity of virus that's in the wastewater and utilise that to identify whether the activity is increasing or decreasing. Moore believes the method can be effective in passively tracking virus levels, even when community testing varies. NCDHHS's dashboard suggests that the wastewater tracker indicates surges when traditional testing discovers surges.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is also building on its wastewater monitoring system, which was unveiled in August 2020 as a new tool for detecting COVID-19 clusters on campus.

The university has announced the creation of the Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks (CIPHER), which will aid research into countering the spread of current and emerging infectious diseases as well as other issues such as food safety and ecosystem health, according to WCNC. To physically support this research, the university is undergoing a $10.5 million expansion.

More investment will result in even more good outcomes

University Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber stated that their researchers' innovative and cross-disciplinary work has shown the university and the larger Charlotte region the immediate impact that a centre like CIPHER has on public health, according to WCNC.

She further stated that they are confident that more investment will result in even more good outcomes for the University and the community.

Image: Shutterstock/ Pixabay