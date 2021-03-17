US Restaurant Owner Drives Over 800kms To Cook For Woman Battling Stage 4 Cancer

Despite being severely hit by the pandemic, a restaurant owners in the US drove hundreds of kilometres to cook for a woman battling stage 4 cancer. The whole episode began after one of its customers, reached out to the eatery expressing concerns that their food “obviously will not taste the same after the long ride”. While they made the contact expecting a hack to retain the taste, they were left astonished when the eatery owners said that they will travel themselves to cook for the ailing lady.

‘My mother in law’s death wish’

In a Facebook post, the Baltimore customer said that his mother-in-law, who resided in Vermont, definitely ate Tempura Broccoli from local shop Ekiben every time she visited. However, last December she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and her health has been continuously deteriorating since then. Therefore, in an attempt to spend some time together, he and his wife were going to Vermont.

While the man said that he truly desired to feed her Tempura Broccoli, he was afraid that its taste would change over the six-hour drive. To seek a solution for the same, he "reached out to Ekiben’s owners to see if there was a way for them to either get the recipe or some of the ingredients to bring up and cook it for her". However, instead of giving him a hack, the owner of the restaurant decided to cross states and drive over 800kms and cook personally for her.

“Thanks for reaching out. Ephrem and I are more than willing to meet you guys in Vermont and make the food fresh so it will be just like what she remembered.” Steve Chu, one of the owners and chef at the establishment replied. READ | Karnataka activists blacken Marathi signs in Belagavi restaurant; Shiv Sena cries afoul

The restaurant’s kind gesture not only touched the customer’s heart but also left everyone on the internet in awe. The story also caught the eye of Baltimore City Council member, Zeke Cohen, who shared it on his handles. As of now, the post has racked up nearly 80 likes and the numbers are fast increasing. Additionally, netizens also flocked to the post to laud the 'generous' and 'empathetic' restaurant owner.