US Restaurant Treats Staff To Las Vegas Trip As Reward For Their Work Amid Pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown, many shops and restaurants remained closed last year and when relaxations were allowed with reopening of hotels and restaurants, the staff worked tirelessly to serve the clients. In an incredible gesture towards his employees, a restaurant owner in Louisville treated his staff to a Las Vegas trip.

'Ramen House,' a Japanese restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, posted a photo on Facebook of the staff arriving at the airport for a trip together. Jonathan Ham, the owner of Ramen House, decided to close his restaurant for a week to give his employees a well-deserved break. It uploaded a Facebook photo of its employees sitting in the airport waiting room before the start of the trip to inform its clients about the closure of the outlet for a week.

The restaurant will be closed for a week

“Sorry, we are closed this week. Our employees have worked so hard and diligently through all the crazy times we went through. They deserve a break. So, we’ve decided to take them to Vegas,” they wrote the caption.

The post drew a lot of attention online, with the post receiving over 2,000 likes and about 1.5 thousand shares, as well as multiple comments from Facebook users. “This is a fantastic way to show your employees how much you appreciate them!!, a user commented.

12 employees were taken to Las Vegas, others were compensated

Nearly a dozen employees participated on the vacation, according to restaurant owner Jonathan Ham, who paid for their plane tickets and hotel. Some employees were unable to attend, but Ham stated that they were compensated. He believes that people are the most valuable resource that any business, particularly a restaurant can possess and that's why he strives to put so much money into his workers.

At Mid-City Mall in the Highlands, the restaurant is situated between a movie theatre and a library. However, the restaurant's owners are currently in Las Vegas, halfway across the country. The core crew in Vegas assisted with the restaurant's opening in 2019.

Image- @RamenHouseLouisville/Facebook