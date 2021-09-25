US Returns 157 Unique 11th-century Indian Antiquities As PM Modi's 3-day Visit Concludes

PM Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United States which concluded on Saturday is considered to be productive, in terms of diplomatic & geopolitical affairs. PM Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism and touched upon other major topics including tackling the COVID pandemic, India emerging as a frontrunner in the manufacturing of vaccines at the 76th UNGA following which, In another significant development, India will get back one hundred and fifty-seven possessions of the Indian heritage.

During his ongoing visit to the United States, 157 artefacts & antiquities were handed over by the United States to the Indian PM. On this warm gesture, Prime Minister Modi has conveyed deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

Homecoming of Indian treasures!



PM Modi to return to India with 157 unique artefacts

While returning the historic Indian artefacts, PM Modi & President Biden made a commitment to work towards strengthening their efforts to combat theft, illicit trade & trafficking of cultural objects. Republic Media Network has learned that the items largely belong to 11th & 14th CE. Several historic antiquities like a copper anthropomorphic object of 2000BC and terracotta vase from 2nd CE are a part of the items returned. The returning package also consists of 45 antiquities belong to Before Common Era.



All you need to know about 157 antique items

While the major portion of the precious Indian antiques, 71, are cultural, the other portion consists of figurines relating to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) & Jainism (9). There is a diverse set of antique items - from one and a half metre base relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5cm tall exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

The bronze collection primarily contains ornate figurines of the well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi and the 24 Jain Tirthankaras and the less common Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa besides other unnamed deities and divine figures. The figurines and historic antiques have been made across metal, stone and terracotta.

Apart from this, the motifs include religious sculptures from Hinduism -- that are (Three-headed Brahma, Chariot Driving Surya, Vishnu and his Consorts, Siva as Dakshinamurti, Dancing Ganesha etc). From Buddhism-- (Standing Buddha, Boddhisattva Manjushri, Tara) and from Jainism-- (Jain Tirthankara, Padmasana Tirthankara, Jaina Choubisi) as well as secular motifs (Amorphous couple in Samabhanga, Chowri Bearer, Female playing drum etc).

PM Modi-President Biden bilateral meet

In their first in-person meeting, PM Modi redefined the contours of the India-USA ties and highlighted 5 T’s - Tradition, Talent, Technology, Trade, and Trusteeship that bind the nations together. He also shared his vision for the India-US relationship in the coming decade. He remarked how this bilateral relationship is steep in a rich tradition of working together.

During the meeting held at the White House, PM Modi also highlighted the unwavering faith in the youth of the two countries to drive this transformative relationship. He appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora towards US progress. The Prime Minister even went on to mention trade and the need to complement each other’s strengths, adding that the relationship between the two nations will open the doors for several Indian and American companies.

President Biden, on the other hand, highlighted his belief that the US-India relationship is bound to be stronger. The US President pointed out that from here on begins a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said, adding that COVID is the main focus for now. President Biden and PM Modi's bilateral concluded on a good note with a handshake, and a hug, putting the solidarity between India and the US at present as well as in the upcoming days quite clear.