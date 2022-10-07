US Reviewing Ties With Saudi Arabia Over Massive Oil Output Cuts By OPEC+, Says Blinken

The United States is reviewing the “number of response options” available against Saudi Arabia following the massive cut to the oil production quota by OPEC+. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is an intergovernmental organization that consists of 13 countries.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated at a news conference in Lima that the country’s National Economic Council Advisor and National Security Advisor laid out “some of the additional steps, tools, authorities that we’re looking at, again, to make sure that we have an adequate supply of energy on the market to meet demand.”

In regards to its diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, the US Secretary of State mentioned that the US was “reviewing a number of response options. We’re consulting closely with Congress.” He further stated that the US will not do anything that infringes on its interests.

“We will keep all of those interests in mind and consult closely with all of the relevant stakeholders as we decide on any steps going forward,” added Blinken.

The background of oil production cuts by OPEC+

In the biggest cut since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced on Wednesday that it will slash its oil production quota by 2 million barrels per day, reported CNN Business. The production cuts are set to begin in November, while OPEC+ will meet again in December. The group had earlier stated that the decision to cut the oil production was made “in light of the uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.”

The US made clear its discontent regarding the decision by OPEC+, in which the plus sign represents the inclusion of Russia to the group, to reduce daily oil production by 2 million barrels, labelling it as a geopolitical move. Meanwhile, US President Biden is seeking to cut Russian revenues and keep the petrol prices down as November’s congressional elections approach. The administration fears that decreased oil output by OPEC+ could push up the price of gasoline in the US right before the midterm elections.

Moreover, the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre stated, “It’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement,” reported CNN Business.

The US pledges 10 million barrels to the world market

The statement by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Director of NEC, Brian Deese revealed that Washington aims to deliver 10 million barrels to the market next month from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This comes at a time when “maintaining a global supply of energy is of paramount importance.”

The duo in their statement had previously expressed displeasure regarding the decision by OPEC+ saying “this decision will have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices.”

Meanwhile, Washington did not specify what exact steps it plans to undertake in response to the oil production quota cut by OPEC+.