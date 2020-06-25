US Rewards For Justice Doubles Bounty On ISIS Chief Baghdadi's Successor To $10 Million

The United States government has increased the bounty on the new ISIS' leader Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahma al-Mawla. The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program has increased the bounty up to USD 10 million for the information that can lead to al-Mawla's identification or his whereabouts. The reward amount, announced in August 2019, was up to USD 5 million, which has now been doubled by the US.

READ | China's Galwan Retreat Proven: Before-After Spectral Images Of India-China LAC Clash Here

READ | India-China Standoff: Troop Reduction, Signs Of Disengagement On The Ground

Specially Designated Global Terrorist

The dreaded ISIS leader also goes by the name Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurash, Hajji Abdallah and Abu-Umar al-Turkman. He succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to lead the terror organisation less than a week after Baghdadi was killed in a US operation in northern Syria in October. He was also active in ISIS' predecessor organisation Al-Qaida in Iraq and steadily rose through the ranks of ISIS to become the Deputy to Baghdadi and now became the chief of the terror organisation. He was also said to be a religious scholar in the terror group Al-Qaida.

He was identified as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' in March 2020 by the US state department.

The US state department has noted that he "helped drive and attempt to justify the abduction, slaughter, and trafficking of members of Yazidi religious minority groups in northwest Iraq, and currently oversees the Da'esh/ISIS' global operations."

"As a result of this designation, U.S. persons will be generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with al-Mawla, and al-Mawla’s property and interests in property subject to U.S. jurisdiction will be blocked. In addition, it is a crime to knowingly provide, or attempt or conspire to provide material support or resources to ISIS, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and SDGT," the US State Department in one of its reports in March said.

READ | Congress-CPC 2008 MoU: PIL Filed In SC Seeks NIA Probe, Questions Pact With 'enemy State'

READ | At WMCC Meeting With China, India Stresses On Both Sides Respecting LAC Amid Faceoff

Baghdadi's assassination

In October 2019, the special US forces raided a compound in northwestern Syria where al-Baghdadi was residing with his family. According to US officials, the US troops blew holes in the building knowing that most of the tunnels connected to the building were dead-ends. Baghdadi was holed out in a tunnel where he dragged three children with him and blew himself up.