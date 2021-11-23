US Rights Activist Lambasts Rittenhouse, Criticises His Acquittal In Kenosha Shootings

American civil rights activist, Al Sharpton has criticised Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of all charges over deadly Kenosha shootings in August 2020, and said that the teenager was “not a member of that community.” Of the jury’s verdict, Sharpton said on MSNBC’s ‘The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart’, “I think what people are forgetting, if you start with the wrong premise, you come to the wrong conclusion.”

“The reason Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha was that there were protests against a young Black man shot in the back seven times by police," Sharpton went on to say that Rittenhouse was lying when he said that he went to Kenosha to safeguard property. Sharpton told the media outlet, “He was not a member of that community” even though the 18-year-old’s father and best friend lived in Kenosha at the time. Rittenhouse said that he went to Kenosha to protect property.

Additionally, the US civil rights activist said that he is “very concerned” that the jury’s verdict will embolden others to kill people and claim self-defence. Sharpton asked, “Are people now going to come into our protests and kill people or hurt people and claim self-defence?” while adding that members of Congress who have supported the teenager have “anointed” such behaviour.

Rittenhouse acquitted of Kenosha shooting charges

Sharpton’s remarks to the media outlet came just days after a Kenosha jury acquitted Rittenhouse on all charges related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, whom he shot in August 2020 during a riot in the city.

The Kenosha shootings took place on the second night of rioting and violence in the Wisconsin town following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The police involved in the shooting of Blake did not face any charges at either the state or federal level. The investigation concluded that the 29-year-old black man was reaching for a knife when he was shot by the police.

In a televised interview following the acquittal, Rittenhouse told Fox News in an interview aired Monday that he is “not a racist person.” The 18-year-old went on to say that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. He said, “This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defence.”

(IMAGE: AP)

