US: Rights Groups Seek Biden's Action On Intellectual Property Waiver For COVID Vaccines

In a key development, human rights and medical groups have urged United States President Joe Biden to make efforts in supporting an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. The activists and medical groups have taken the step to call on the Biden administration to enhance the vaccine doses to everyone across the world, reported The Hill. The groups have claimed that the government has made "no progress" for enacting the intellectual property waiver even after the administration had announced support for it in May.

The 15 organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, Human Rights Watch and Public Citizen have sent a letter to the White House on Friday. The medical and human rights groups have requested Biden to get personally involved on the matter. The groups have called for a temporary waiver at the World Trade Organisation to enhance the production and supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. In a letter obtained by The Hill, the groups have stated that they were “very disappointed” as the US administration has not taken any action since Biden’s statement in May.

Need for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The groups claimed that people have been dying or becoming seriously ill due to the unavailability of vaccines and treatment. The groups have urged the Biden administration to take steps on the waiver at the World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference that is scheduled to be held in November. In the letter, the groups have highlighted that “failure to enact a waiver will prolong the pandemic leading to more death, illness, economic hardship, and social and political disruption,” as per the Hill report. Furthermore, the groups mentioned that the WTO needs to remove “WTO intellectual property barriers” to save lives.

In order to enact intellectual property waiver, the groups pointed out that the government is required to use “maximum diplomatic and political pressure.” Reportedly, the organisations noted that less than 7% of the people in low-income countries have received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. They called the number as a signal for the shortage of resources and global inequity of distribution. Earlier in May, the Biden administration had announced its support for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. The White House had also urged WTO members to support the intellectual property waiver for the vaccines.

Image: AP