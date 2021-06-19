US: Riot Declared During Clash Between Proud Boys And Antifa In Oregon City

A clash of diametrically opposite viewpoints erupted into a riot in Oregon City park, US, on June 18. According to the local media outlet, Koin, the clash between Proud Boys and Antifa members broke out Friday afternoon after which the police ordered both groups to leave the local park. A social media video, which has been doing rounds on the internet, showed people getting into a brawl and throwing pepper spray as well as smoke flares at each other.

Oregon City :

Police reportedly declare riot as ANTIFA members clash with Proud Boys - reports of bear mace used. pic.twitter.com/ZXDBxYcs9v — Յան ✝️ 🇦🇲🇫🇷🇷🇺🇺🇸 (@MKHKaren) June 19, 2021

As per reports, the Proud Boys had Clackamette Park reserved, as they have for the past few weeks, when a group of people, including members of Antifa, came to confront them. The left-wing Antifa and the right-wing Proud Boys traded barbs and yelled at each other, and even began to burn a flag. Local media outlets reported that there were an estimated fifty Antifa members and a slightly higher number of people aligned with the proud Boys movement.

The police informed that there were minor injuries but arrests were made. They ordered both groups to leave the park. Helicopter news footage also showed a significant presence of police officers fanning out later in the afternoon at several nearby intersections as duelling protesters rallied along the sidewalks and in a large parking lot.

Portland Proud Boys chant “f— antifa,” pepper spray and paint ball guns used during riot today in Oregon City as clash continues pic.twitter.com/O5zil9Ah9W — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 18, 2021

What is Antifa and Proud Boys?

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Proud Boys are among the far-right groups whose members are suspected of planning the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Proud Boys was founded in 2016 and it began as an organisation protesting political correctness and perceived constraints on masculinity in the US and in Canada. As per the Guardian report, it eventually grew into a group that embraced street fighting. The group was founded by media personality and Canadian entrepreneur Gavin McInnes who lived in the United States.

Proud Boys have clashed periodically with members of Antifa, which is a loose movement of left-wing activists opposed by former US President Donald Trump and right-wing media. The members of Antifa hold a range of left-wing ideologies and a majority of them describe themselves as revolutionaries with anti-capitalist and anti-government views. They dress in black, sometimes covering their face with masks and helmets to remain unidentified from alt-right groups and police. They use a variety of tactics to disrupt the event of alt-right groups which they deem fascists and the most extreme factions carry pepper spray, knives, bricks, and chains.

(Image: Twitter)

